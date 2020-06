BRIEF-Aimmune Says Palforzia Data Show On-Going Safety And Efficacy And Continued Immunomodulation In Patients With Peanut Allergy

June 8 (Reuters) - Aimmune Therapeutics Inc:

* NEW TWO-YEAR PALFORZIA™ DATA SHOW ON-GOING SAFETY AND EFFICACY AND CONTINUED IMMUNOMODULATION IN PATIENTS WITH PEANUT ALLERGY

* AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS - IN STUDY, AFTER 2 YRS OF DAILY TREATMENT, MORE THAN 80% OF PATIENTS SUCCESSFULLY DESENSITIZED TO 2000 MG PEANUT PROTEIN

* AIMMUNE - MAJORITY OF PATIENTS TREATED DAILY IN STUDY REPORTED LOWER RATES OF ADVERSE EVENTS COMPARED TO NON-DAILY DOSING GROUPS

* AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS - MAJORITY OF PATIENTS TREATED DAILY IN STUDY SHOWED HIGHER RATES OF DESENSITIZATION COMPARED TO NON-DAILY DOSING GROUPS

* AIMMUNE - ACROSS TREATMENT GROUPS, PALFORZIA APPEARED TO BE WELL TOLERATED, WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS STUDIES WITH NO NEW SAFETY CONCERNS