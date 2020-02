BRIEF-Aimmune Therapeutics Announces Additional $200 Mln Equity Investment By Nestlé Health Science

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Aimmune Therapeutics Inc:

* AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200 MILLION EQUITY INVESTMENT BY NESTLÉ HEALTH SCIENCE

* AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS INC - WEDNESDYA’S INVESTMENT BRINGS NESTLÉ’S TOTAL INVESTMENT IN AIMMUNE TO DATE TO $473 MILLION

* AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS - UPON CLOSING OF INVESTMENT, CO TO RECEIVE $200 MILLION WITH NESTLÉ HEALTH SCIENCE BUYING 1 MILLION NEWLY ISSUED SHARES OF CO

* AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS - AFTER COMPLETION, NESTLÉ HEALTH SCIENCE’S TOTAL INVESTMENTS IN CO WILL CORRESPOND TO 19.9% OF CO’S OUTSTANDING STOCK & VOTING POWER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)