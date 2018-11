Nov 12 (Reuters) - Aimmune Therapeutics Inc:

* AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL EQUITY INVESTMENT BY NESTLÉ HEALTH SCIENCE

* AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS INC - NESTLÉ HEALTH SCIENCE TO INVEST $98 MILLION IN CO THROUGH PURCHASE OF 3.24 MILLION SHARES OF AIMMUNE STOCK AT $30.27 PER SHARE

* AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS INC - INVESTMENT INCREASES NESTLÉ HEALTH SCIENCE'S OWNERSHIP OF AIMMUNE TO ABOUT 19 PERCENT