FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Aimmune Therapeutics collaborates to study AR101 with Regeneron and Sanofi’s dupilumab for peanut allergy
Sections
Featured
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Environment
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 16, 2017 / 12:13 PM / in 4 days

BRIEF-Aimmune Therapeutics collaborates to study AR101 with Regeneron and Sanofi’s dupilumab for peanut allergy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Aimmune Therapeutics Inc:

* Aimmune Therapeutics announces clinical collaboration to study AR101 with Regeneron and Sanofi’s dupilumab for peanut allergy

* Aimmune Therapeutics Inc - ‍regeneron will sponsor trial, with Aimmune to provide clinical supply of AR101 and food challenge materials​

* Aimmune Therapeutics Inc - ‍clinical collaboration will include formation of an Aimmune-Regeneron/Sanofi joint development committee​

* Aimmune Therapeutics Inc - ‍planned phase 2 clinical trial to study AR101 is expected to begin in 2018​

* Aimmune Therapeutics Inc - ‍trial design will test potential to achieve sustained unresponsiveness to peanut following treatment​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.