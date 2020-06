June 1 (Reuters) - Aimmune Therapeutics Inc:

* AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS INC - NEW PALFORZIA DATA ON LONG-TERM SAFETY, EFFICACY AND IMMUNOMODULATION TO BE PRESENTED AT EAACI 2020 CONGRESS

* AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS INC - NEW DATA ON PATIENT SATISFACTION WITH PALFORZIA TREATMENT TO BE PRESENTED AT EAACI 2020 CONGRESS

* AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS INC - IMPORTANT DATA ON PSYCHOSOCIAL BURDEN OF PEANUT ALLERGY ON CHILDREN AND CAREGIVERS ALSO TO BE PRESENTED