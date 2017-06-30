FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Aina Le'a Inc files voluntary petition under Chapter 11 On June 22
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 30, 2017 / 4:08 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Aina Le'a Inc files voluntary petition under Chapter 11 On June 22

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Aina Le'a Inc:

* Aina Le'a says filed a voluntary petition under Chapter 11

* Aina Le'a says intends to continue operating business during Chapter 11 case as a debtor-in-possession - SEC filing

* Aina Le'a says on June 22, filed voluntary petition under Chapter 11 of U.S. Bankruptcy code in United States bankruptcy court for district of Hawaii

* Aina Le'a says on June 26, 2017, Macias Gini & O Connell LLP resigned as co's independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal year ended March 31, 2017, effective immediately

* Aina Le'a says MGO's resignation was accepted by board of directors of co on June 28, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2tua1vB) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.