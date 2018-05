May 4 (Reuters) - Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd:

* EXPECTS 2HFY18 PROFIT BEFORE TAX, EXCLUDING CURRENCY MOVEMENTS TO BE AROUND $20 MILLION

* SEES PROFIT BEFORE TAX FOR FY18 NOW EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $36 MILLION COMPARED TO $57.4 MILLION IN FY17