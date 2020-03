March 23 (Reuters) - Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd:

* SEEING REDUCTION IN EXPECTED CAPITAL EXPENDITURE FROM CUSTOMERS ON GAMING MACHINES

* SEEING A REDUCTION IN PARTICIPATION REVENUES IN ALL MARKETS

* EXPECTS THESE CONDITIONS TO PREVAIL THROUGH Q4 OF FY20

* CONSIDERS IT APPROPRIATE TO WITHDRAW PREVIOUS GUIDANCE PROVIDED IN FEB 2020

* BUSINESS UPDATE IN VIEW OF COVID-19