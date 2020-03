March 31 (Reuters) - AIQ Ltd:

* RESPONSE TO SHARE PRICE MOVEMENT

* CONFIRMS THAT IT IS NOT AWARE OF ANY MATERIAL REASON FOR SIGNIFICANT SHARE INCREASE

* TOO EARLY TO ASSESS IMPACT GLOBAL ECONOMIC DISRUPTION DUE TO COVID-19 WILL HAVE ON BUSINESS, ABILITY TO DELIVER IN SHORT-TERM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: