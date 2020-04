April 15 (Reuters) - AIR ARABIA:

* ANNOUNCES NEW PASSENGER REPATRIATION FLIGHTS AS WELL AS CARGO FLIGHTS TO MULTIPLE DESTINATIONS FROM SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

* WILL OPERATE A MIX OF OUTBOUND ONLY PASSENGER FLIGHTS AS WELL AS CARGO FLIGHTS DURING MONTH OF APRIL TO AFGHANISTAN, IRAN, OMAN, KUWAIT, BAHRAIN, SUDAN, EGYPT, INDIA AND NEPAL

* SAYS COMMITTED TO SUPPORT REQUESTS TO OPERATE REPATRIATION AND CARGO FLIGHTS AND REMAIN WORKING CLOSELY WITH UAE AUTHORITIES Further company coverage: