April 19 (Reuters) - AIR ARABIA:

* AIR ARABIA ANNOUNCED IT OPERATED A NEW REPATRIATION FLIGHT FROM NEPAL TO SHARJAH CARRYING UAE NATIONALS BACK HOME FREE OF CHARGE

* SPECIAL FLIGHT ALSO CARRYING BELLY-HOLD CARGO TOOK OFF FROM NEPAL ON APRIL 17 AT 17:45 LOCAL TIME AND LANDED IN SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT SAME DAY AT 20:25 LOCAL TIME