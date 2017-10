BRIEF-Air Berlin ‍Finance says ability to service bonds is likely to be affected

Aug 15 (Reuters) - AIR BERLIN PLC

* ‍AIR BERLIN FINANCE B.V. ANNOUNCES THAT BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF AIR BERLIN PLC HAS, AFTER CLOSE EVALUATION, DETERMINED THAT AIR BERLIN PLC HAS NO LONGER A POSITIVE CONTINUATION PROGNOSIS​

* ABILITY OF AIR BERLIN FINANCE B.V. TO FULFIL ITS OBLIGATIONS FOR 6.00% CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 6 MARCH 2019 IS LIKELY TO BE MATERIALLY ADVERSELY AFFECTED

* SAYS ABILITY TO SERVICE 8.50% CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 6 MARCH 2019 WITH AN OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF EUR 125 MILLION ALSO TO BE AFFECTED

* AIR BERLIN FINANCE B.V. SHALL CONTINUE TO FOLLOW DEVELOPMENTS AND ASSESS CONSEQUENCES