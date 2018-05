May 4 (Reuters) - Air Canada:

* AIR CANADA ADVISES CUSTOMERS OF CANCELLATIONS AND DELAYS DUE TO THE WINDSTORM AFFECTING TORONTO-PEARSON

* AIR CANADA- WIND,THUNDER STORM AT TORONTO-PEARSON HAS AFFECTED AIRPORT OPERATIONS, A NUMBER OF FLIGHTS AT AIRLINE’S SYSTEM HAVE CANCELLED OR DIVERTED

* AIR CANADA - DUE TO AIRPORT FACILITY CONSTRAINTS & AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL RESTRICTIONS IT WILL NOT BE POSSIBLE TO OPERATE NORMAL SCHEDULE FOR REST OF DAY