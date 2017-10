Sept 19 (Reuters) - Air Canada

* Air Canada and AAR conclude $500 mln cad agreement for airframe maintenance in québec, canada

* Air Canada - signed a 10-year agreement to provide airframe maintenance for airline’s airbus narrow-body fleet of A319, A320 and A321 aircraft

* Air Canada - ‍ co, AAR CORP also signed a new five-year agreement for air canada’s embraer E-190 fleet​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: