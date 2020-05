BRIEF-Air Canada Expects Daily Cash Burn To Improve Modestly In Q2 - Conf Call

May 4 (Reuters) - Air Canada:

* AIR CANADA EXEC SAYS CO WILL BLOCK SALE OF ADJACENT SEATS ON ECONOMY FLIGHTS UNTIL JUNE 30 - CONF CALL

* AIR CANADA EXEC SAYS EXPECTS DAILY CASH BURN TO IMPROVE MODESTLY IN Q2 - CONF CALL

* AIR CANADA EXEC SAYS DOMESTIC TRAVEL WILL RECOVER FIRST; VISITING FRIENDS, FAMILY WILL DRIVE THE RECOVERY - CONF CALL

* AIR CANADA EXEC SAYS CO HAD TO FURLOUGH MORE THAN HALF OF ITS 38,000 EMPLOYEES; SAYS NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES ON THE ACTIVE STATUS IS NOW AROUND 20,000