BRIEF-Air Canada Provides Update On Ongoing Covid-19 Response

March 18 (Reuters) - Air Canada:

* AIR CANADA PROVIDES UPDATE ON ONGOING COVID-19 RESPONSE

* AIR CANADA - WILL GRADUALLY SUSPEND MAJORITY OF ITS INTERNATIONAL AND U.S. TRANSBORDER FLIGHTS BY MARCH 31, 2020

* AIR CANADA - INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO SERVE A SMALL NUMBER OF INTERNATIONAL AND U.S. TRANS-BORDER DESTINATIONS FROM SELECT CANADIAN CITIES AFTER APRIL 1

* AIR CANADA - REDUCING ITS DOMESTIC NETWORK FROM 62 AIRPORTS TO 40 THROUGH A REDUCED NETWORK DURING PERIOD APRIL 1 TO 30