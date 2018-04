BRIEF-Air Canada Qtrly Loss Per Share $0.62

April 30 (Reuters) - Air Canada:

* REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* AIR CANADA CONTINUES TO EXPECT POSITIVE FREE CASH FLOW IN RANGE OF $250 MILLION TO $500 MILLION IN 2018

* AIR CANADA IS NOT PLANNING ANY SALE-LEASEBACK TRANSACTIONS IN 2018

* QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $4,071 MILLION VERSUS $3,642 MILLION

* QTRLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.19

* QTRLY PASSENGER REVENUE PER RPM (“YIELD”) 17.1 CENTS VERSUS 17.0 CENTS

* QTRLY PASSENGER REVENUE PER ASM (“PRASM”) 14.0 CENTS VERSUS 13.6 CENTS

* QTRLY ADJUSTED CASM 11.5 CENTS VERSUS 11.5 CENTS

* IN Q1 2017, CO RECORDED PROVISION OF $30 MILLION RELATED TO FINE WHICH WAS REINSTATED BY A EUROPEAN COMMISSION DECISION RELATED TO CARGO INVESTIGATIONS

* FOR Q2, CO EXPECTS ADJUSTED CASM TO INCREASE 0.5 TO 1.5 PER CENT WHEN COMPARED TO Q2 OF 2017

* NOW EXPECTS FY 2018 ADJUSTED CASM TO RANGE BETWEEN A DECREASE OF 0.5 PER CENT TO AN INCREASE OF 1.0 PER CENT WHEN COMPARED TO FULL YEAR 2017

* AIR CANADA NOW EXPECTS FY 2018 AIRCRAFT MAINTENANCE EXPENSE TO INCREASE BY APPROXIMATELY $90 MILLION FROM FULL YEAR 2017

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$-0.44, REVENUE VIEW C$4.02 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S