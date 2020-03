March 22 (Reuters) - Air Canada:

* CONTINUES TO BRING CANADIANS BACK TO CANADA

* TWO ADDITIONAL SPECIAL FLIGHTS FROM MOROCCO TO TAKE PLACE THIS WEEK

* FLIGHTS FOLLOW A SUCCESSFUL SPECIAL FLIGHT COMPLETED MARCH 21 IN WHICH AIR CANADA BROUGHT 444 CANADIANS HOME FROM MOROCCO.

* TWO ADDITIONAL FLIGHTS CURRENTLY SCHEDULED TO OPERATE ON MARCH 23 AND 25 FROM CASABLANCA TO MONTREAL WITH A 450-SEAT WIDE-BODY AIRCRAFT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: