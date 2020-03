March 10 (Reuters) - Air Canada:

* AIR CANADA - DUE TO ITALIAN GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS, ONGOING HEALTH, SAFETY CONCERNS, CO WILL SUSPEND SERVICE BETWEEN CANADA AND ITALY AS OF MARCH 11

* AIR CANADA - CONTINUE TO MONITOR SITUATION AND EVALUATE CONDITIONS PRIOR TO RESUMING SERVICE

* AIR CANADA - CURRENTLY PLAN TO RESTART SERVICE MAY 1 Further company coverage: