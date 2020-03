BRIEF-Air Cargo Demand Down 3.3% In January - IATA

March 4 (Reuters) - IATA:

* JANUARY DEMAND, MEASURED IN CARGO TONNE KILOMETERS (*CTKS), DECREASED BY 3.3% IN JANUARY 2020, COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD IN 2019 - IATA

* CARGO CAPACITY, MEASURED IN AVAILABLE CARGO TONNE KILOMETERS (ACTKS), ROSE BY 0.9% YEAR-ON-YEAR IN JANUARY 2020- IATA

* IT IS UNLIKELY THAT THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK HAD VERY MUCH TO DO WITH JANUARY’S WEAK PERFORMANCE - IATA

* THERE WAS OPTIMISM THAT AN EASING OF US-CHINA TRADE TENSIONS WOULD GIVE THE SECTOR A BOOST IN 2020. BUT THAT HAS BEEN OVERTAKEN BY THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK- IATA CEO

* TOUGH TIMES ARE AHEAD. THE COURSE OF FUTURE EVENTS IS UNCLEAR, BUT THIS IS A SECTOR THAT HAS PROVEN ITS RESILIENCE TIME AND AGAIN - IATA CEO Source text: bit.ly/3arQQFg (Gdansk Newsroom)