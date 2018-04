April 23 (Reuters) - Air France KLM SA:

* On Tuesday, 24 April 2018, Air France plans to operate almost 75 % of its flights

* Expects to run 70 pct of long-haul flights

* Expects to run 80 pct of short-haul flights

* Staff holding strike in protest over pay

* Air France KLM shares down 2.4 pct