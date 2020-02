Feb 10 (Reuters) - AIR FRANCE KLM SA:

* ‍​JANUARY GROUP PASSENGER ACTIVITY: NUMBER OF PASSENGERS +2.2%, TRAFFIC +2.7%, LOAD FACTOR +0.3PT

* ​JANUARY TRAFFIC UP 2.7%

* JANUARY PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR UP 0.3 PERCENTAGE POINT TO 86.1%

* THE JANUARY 2020 TRAFFIC FIGURES ARE BARELY IMPACTED BY THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* A FIRST ESTIMATION OF THE NEXT MONTHS' FINANCIAL IMPACT WILL BE GIVEN AT THE PRESENTATION OF FULL YEAR RESULTS