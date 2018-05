PARIS, May 15 (Reuters) - Air France KLM:

* Outgoing head of Air France KLM tells the company’s annual general meeting that Air France KLM will submit to European and U.S. regulatory authorities on Wednesday details of its deal with Delta Airlines to buy Virgin Atlantic

* Virgin Atlantic said last month that it expected a deal for Air France-KLM AIRF.PA to buy a stake in the British airline from Richard Branson’s Virgin Group to complete in early 2019 (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer)