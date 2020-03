March 13 (Reuters) -

* KLM CEO ELBERS: EXPECTS TO FLY 20% FEWER FLIGHTS IN MARCH - STATEMENT

* KLM CEO ELBERS: EXPECTS KLM WILL FLY 30% FEWER FLIGHTS IN APRIL

* KLM CEO ELBERS: SEES OVERALL DECLINE IN 2Q FLIGHTS OF AT LEAST 30% AS A RESULT OF CORONAVIRUS

* KLM CEO ELBERS: COMPANY HAS SCRAPPED 200 MILLION EUROS IN PLANNED INVESTMENTS

* KLM CEO ELBERS: CONFIRMS COMPANY PLANS TO CUT 1,500-2,000 JOBS