BRIEF-Air France March Group Passenger Numbers Down 56.6%

April 9 (Reuters) - AIR FRANCE KLM:

* GROUP WILL SUSPEND MONTHLY TRAFFIC RELEASES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* BEYOND MAY 2020 THE GROUP IS CURRENTLY UNABLE TO PROVIDE INSIGHT DUE TO THE HIGH LEVEL OF UNCERTAINTY OVER THE DURATION OF THE COVID-19 CRISIS

* CONTINUOUSLY MONITORING THE SITUATION AND ACCORDINGLY EVALUATING IF ADDITIONAL NETWORK ADJUSTMENTS ARE REQUIRED

* MARCH GROUP PASSENGER NUMBERS SLUMP 56.6% YEAR-ON-YEAR, LOAD FACTOR DOWN 20.5 POINTS

* FOR APRIL AND MAY 2020 THE GROUP FORESEES OVER 90% OF PLANNED CAPACITY TO BE SUSPENDED AS A CONSEQUENCE OF THE GLOBALLY IMPOSED TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS TO COUNTER THE SPREAD OF THE COVID-19

* AIR FRANCE AND KLM AIM TO CONTINUE SERVING KEY CITY PAIRS BY A SKELETON OPERATION FROM THEIR RESPECTIVE HUBS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)