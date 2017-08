BRIEF-Air France signs JV with Delta and Virgin Atlantic, strengthens partnership with China Eastern

July 27 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM:

* REG-AIR FRANCE-KLM EXPANDS ITS ALLIANCES BETWEEN THE NORTH ATLANTIC, EUROPE AND ASIA, AND AFFIRMS ITS POSITION IN THE WORLDWIDE AIRLINE INDUSTRY

* WILL ACQUIRE VIRGIN GROUP'S 31% STAKE IN VIRGIN ATLANTIC FOR AROUND £220 MILLION

* DELTA AND CHINA EASTERN WILL EACH ACQUIRE A 10% STAKE IN AIR FRANCE-KLM BY SUBSCRIBING NEW SHARES THROUGH CAPITAL INCREASES TOTALLING EUR 751 MILLION

* ACQUISITION OF THESE STAKES WILL BE ACCOMPANIED BY APPOINTMENT OF TWO BOARD DIRECTORS TO AIR FRANCE-KLM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, FIRST NOMINATED BY CHINA EASTERN AND SECOND BY DELTA