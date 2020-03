BRIEF-Air France To Ensure Return Of French And European Nationals Currently Abroad

March 19 (Reuters) - AIR FRANCE KLM SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: AIR FRANCE MAKES EVERY EFFORT TO ENSURE THE RETURN OF FRENCH AND EUROPEAN NATIONALS ABROAD

* FROM 23 MARCH 2020, MAINTENANCE OF SERVICES TO SEVERAL INTERNATIONAL DESTINATIONS, EVEN IF CONSIDERABLY REDUCED, WILL ALSO ENABLE THE RETURN OF FRENCH AND EUROPEAN NATIONALS

* STRONGLY ENCOURAGES ALL ITS CUSTOMERS TO PLAN THEIR RETURN TRIP WITHOUT DELAY AND TO MODIFY THEIR BOOKING DIRECTLY AT AIRFRANCE.COM, WHERE ALL SUPPORT MEASURES ARE REGULARLY UPDATED

* AIR FRANCE WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE MOST OF ITS MAINLAND FRANCE NETWORK SERVICES ON DEPARTURE FROM PARIS, AS WELL AS TO CORSICA

* AIR FRANCE WILL ALSO CONTINUE TO OPERATE MOST OF ITS MAINLAND FRANCE NETWORK SERVICES TO OVERSEAS DEPARTMENTS Source text: bit.ly/2Uip07L Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)