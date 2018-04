BRIEF-Air Industries Group Announces Preliminary Fiscal 2017 Year End Results, Q1 2018 Revenue

April 3 (Reuters) - Air Industries Group:

* AIR INDUSTRIES GROUP ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FISCAL 2017 YEAR END RESULTS AND FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUE

* AIR INDUSTRIES GROUP - WILL DELAY FILING OF ITS FORM 10 K FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017, DUE TO COMPLICATIONS IN FINANCIAL REPORTING

* AIR INDUSTRIES GROUP - PRELIMINARY REVENUE ABSENT THAT OF WMI WAS $12.4 MILLION IN Q1 2018 VERSUS REVENUE ABSENT THAT OF WMI AND AMK OF $12.3 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: