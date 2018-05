May 10 (Reuters) - Air Lease Corp:

* AIR LEASE CORP FILES FOR POTENTIAL MIXED SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED- SEC FILING

* AIR LEASE CORP - IN ADDITION, SELLING STOCKHOLDERS MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER, SELL UP TO 4.8 MILLION SHARES OF CO'S CLASS A COMMON STOCK - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2I9CcEB) Further company coverage: