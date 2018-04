April 5 (Reuters) - Air Lease Corp:

* AIR LEASE CORP - ‍AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT​​

* AIR LEASE CORP - DELIVERED 4 NEW AIRCRAFT INCLUDING 2 BOEING 737 MAX 8S, 1 AIRBUS A321NEO AND 1 AIRBUS A350-900 IN Q1

* AIR LEASE CORP - ‍NO AIRCRAFT SALES TOOK PLACE IN Q1​​