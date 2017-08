Aug 3 (Reuters) - Air Lease Corp

* Air Lease Corporation announces second quarter 2017 results

* Air Lease Corp - revenues 381 million for three months ended June 30, 2017, an increase of 8.8%

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.92

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.51

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.85, revenue view $376.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S