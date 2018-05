May 3 (Reuters) - Air Lease Corp:

* AIR LEASE CORPORATION INCREASES UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $4.5 BILLION

* AIR LEASE - INCREASED REVOLVING COMMITMENTS TO $4.5 BILLION FROM $3.9 BILLION

* AIR LEASE - EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SUBSTANTIAL MAJORITY OF REVOLVING COMMITMENTS FROM MAY 5, 2021 TO MAY 5, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: