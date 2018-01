Jan 3 (Reuters) - AIR LIQUIDE:

* ‍ENTERS SAUDI ARABIA’S HOME HEALTHCARE MARKET

* ACQUIRES RESPIRATORY DIVISION OF THIMAR AL JAZIRAH COMPANY (TAC) IN SAUDI ARABIA ​

* TAC'S RESPIRATORY DIVISION ACQUIRED THROUGH A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE (60%)