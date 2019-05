BRIEF-Air Liquide And Stmicroelectronics To Collaborate On Digital Transformation

May 6 (Reuters) - STMICROELECTRONICS NV:

* STMICROELECTRONICS : AIR LIQUIDE AND STMICROELECTRONICS TO COLLABORATE ON DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

* ST ANTICIPATES SUPPORTING AIR LIQUIDE IN ITS DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

* AIR LIQUIDE ANTICIPATES WORKING WITH ST IN DEVELOPING TECHNOLOGIES AND SOLUTIONS FOR INDUSTRIAL APPLICATIONS

* THIS COOPERATION WILL EXTEND LONG-STANDING BUSINESS RELATIONSHIP ESTABLISHED OVER PAST DECADES BETWEEN BOTH COMPANIES