BRIEF-Air Liquide Launches Long Term Bond Issuance Of 1 Billion Euros

March 26 (Reuters) - Air Liquide SA:

* AIR LIQUIDE SUCCESSFULLY LAUNCHES A EUR 1 BILLION LONG TERM BOND ISSUANCE

* PROCEEDS FROM ISSUANCE WILL ALLOW GROUP TO REFINANCE JUNE 2020 BOND MATURITIES IN ADVANCE AND SECURE FINANCING TO SUPPORT LONG TERM PROFITABLE GROWTH

* RAISING EUR 1 BILLION, INCLUDING EUR 500 MILLION WITH A 5-YEAR MATURITY AT A YIELD OF 1.022%

* RAISING EUR 500 MILLION WITH A 10-YEAR MATURITY AT A YIELD OF 1.47%

* TRANSACTION, LARGELY OVERSUBSCRIBED BY INVESTORS, WAS EXECUTED UNDER GROUP'S EURO MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMME Source text: bit.ly/2UlWx2k Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)