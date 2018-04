April 10 (Reuters) - AIR LIQUIDE SA:

* TERM CONTRACT IN THE UNITED STATES WITH LYONDELLBASELL

* CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021

* TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS

* THE PLANT IS EXPECTED TO BE WORLD’S LARGEST PLANT OF ITS KIND WHEN COMPLETED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)