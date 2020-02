Feb 13 (Reuters) - Air Mauritius Ltd:

* AIR MAURITIUS - SUSPENDED ALL FLIGHTS TO CHINA AND HONG KONG DUE TO OUTBREAK OF COVID-19

* AIR MAURITIUS - CURRENTLY REVIEWING STRATEGY AND TAKING VARIOUS MEASURES, INITIATIVES TO ENSURE ITS LONG TERM SUSTAINABILITY Source text: (bit.ly/3bxwvQ4) Further company coverage: