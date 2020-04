April 22 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand Ltd:

* ADJUSTING DOMESTIC NETWORK WITH NZ TO ENTER ALERT LEVEL 3 NEXT WEEK

* TO OPERATE LIMITED DOMESTIC SCHEDULE FROM APRIL 28 TO ENABLE ESSENTIAL TRAVEL & KEEP AIR FREIGHT MOVING

* TO ALSO ADD ADDITIONAL CAPACITY BETWEEN CHRISTCHURCH & DUNEDIN WITH FLIGHTS IN & OUT OF DUNEDIN ACROSS WEEK