BRIEF-Air New Zealand CEO Says Corporate Demand In Domestic Market Had Returned To 65% Of Normal Levels Before Auckland Lockdown In August

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand Ltd:

* AIR NEW ZEALAND CEO SAYS CORPORATE DEMAND IN DOMESTIC MARKET HAD RETURNED TO 65% OF NORMAL LEVELS BEFORE AUCKLAND LOCKDOWN IN AUGUST

* AIR NEW ZEALAND CFO SAYS LABOUR COSTS EXPECTED TO BE 40% LOWER IN FY21

* AIR NEW ZEALAND CFO SAYS HAS NOT MADE ANY FORMAL DEFERRALS TO BOEING 787 PLANES ON ORDER AT THIS POINT

* AIR NEW ZEALAND CEO SAYS NOT ASSUMING AIRLINE WILL RETURN TO MAJOR INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS IN FY21 WITH POSSIBLE EXCEPTION OF PACIFIC ISLANDS, AUSTRALIA

* AIR NEW ZEALAND CFO SAYS HAD POSITIVE OPERATING CASHFLOW IN JULY OPERATING 70% OF DOMESTIC CAPACITY AND CARGO FLIGHTS

* AIR NEW ZEALAND CFO SAYS IT’S POSSIBLE COULD GET BACK TO PROFITABLE POSITION IF AUSTRALIAN MARKET FULLY OPENED

* AIR NEW ZEALAND CFO SAYS DOMESTIC LEISURE DEMAND IN JULY WAS HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR DUE TO CUSTOMERS TAKING DOMESTIC HOLIDAYS

* AIR NEW ZEALAND EXEC SAYS BURNED NZ$108 MILLION OF CASH IN AUGUST WHEN MORE DOMESTIC TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS PUT IN PLACE

* AIR NEW ZEALAND CFO SAYS BEFORE AUCKLAND LOCKDOWN IN AUGUST WAS LOOKING TO GET TO 80-90% OF NORMAL DOMESTIC CAPACITY Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jamie Freed)