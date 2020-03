March 20 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand Ltd:

* AIR NEW ZEALAND CEO SAYS NZ$900 MILLION GOVERNMENT LOAN PUTS AIRLINE IN GOOD POSITION OVER ‘NEXT SEVERAL MONTHS’

* AIR NEW ZEALAND CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT TO DRAW ON GOVERNMENT LOAN IN NEAR TERM

* AIR NEW ZEALAND CEO SAYS UP TO 30% OF WORKFORCE WILL NOT BE NEEDED

* AIR NEW ZEALAND SAYS FOR NOW WILL CONTINUE TO FLY TO US, SINGAPORE, HONG KONG, AUSTRALIA; MAY CHANGE BASED ON LOAD FACTORS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jamie Freed)