BRIEF-Air New Zealand Enters Debt Funding Agreement With New Zealand Government

March 20 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand Ltd:

* ENTERED INTO A DEBT FUNDING AGREEMENT WITH NEW ZEALAND GOVERNMENT

* UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT GOVERNMENT WILL PROVIDE A STANDBY LOAN FACILITY OF UP $900 MLN TO SUPPORT AIRLINE

* ILITY WILL PROVIDE AIR NEW ZEALAND WITH ABILITY TO DRAW DOWN ON FUNDS SHOULD ITS CASH RESERVES DROP BELOW A MINIMUM THRESHOLD

* CANCELLED INTERIM DIVIDEND

* TERMS INCLUDE, PROHIBITION OF DIVIDENDS, DISTRIBUTIONS TO SHAREHOLDERS WHILE AMOUNT IS AVAILABLE TO BE DRAWN UNDER FACILITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: