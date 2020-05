BRIEF-Air New Zealand Exec Says Expected NZ$50-60 Million A Month FY21 Cash Outflow Cut Compares To Normal Monthly Outflows Of NZ$150-200 Million

May 26 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand Ltd:

* AIR NEW ZEALAND EXEC SAYS EXPECTED NZ$50-60 MILLION A MONTH FY21 CASH OUTFLOW CUT COMPARES TO NORMAL MONTHLY OUTFLOWS OF NZ$150-200 MILLION

* AIR NEW ZEALAND CFO SAYS BEING ‘VERY MEASURED’ ABOUT FUEL HEDGING DUE TO UNCERTAINTY OVER FUTURE CONSUMPTION

* AIR NEW ZEALAND CFO SAYS DOMESTIC CAPACITY NOT EXPECTED TO RETURN TO NORMAL BY END-2020

* AIR NEW ZEALAND CFO SAYS WOULD DRAW ON GOV’T LOAN WHEN OWN LIQUIDITY DOWN TO NZ$200-250 MILLION

* AIR NEW ZEALAND CFO SAYS INTERNATIONAL TOURISTS MOSTLY FROM LONG-HAUL MARKETS NORMALLY FILL 20% OF DOMESTIC SEATS

* AIR NEW ZEALAND CFO SAYS CURRENT DOMESTIC FLYING IS CASH POSITIVE

* AIR NEW ZEALAND CFO SAYS MAY RETIRE GROUNDED 777-200S EARLY Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jamie Freed)