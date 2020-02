BRIEF-Air New Zealand Expects Net Negative Impact To 2020 Earnings Due To Coronavirus

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand Ltd:

* AIR NZ UPDATE ON IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS ON 2020 OUTLOOK

* REVENUE OUTLOOK FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR IS EXPECTED TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED AS A RESULT OF SOFTER DEMAND TO & FROM ASIAN DESTINATION

* FOR 2020, CURRENTLY EXPECTS A NET NEGATIVE IMPACT TO EARNINGS IN RANGE OF $35 MILLION TO $75 MILLION AS A RESULT OF CORONAVIRUS

* WEAKER FORWARD BOOKINGS FOR TRAVEL ON THE TASMAN AND DOMESTIC NETWORKS HAVE ALSO EMERGED

* FOR 2020, TARGETING EARNINGS BEFORE OTHER SIGNIFICANT ITEMS AND TAXATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF ABOUT $300 MILLION TO $350 MILLION

* AIRLINE IS ALSO INCREASING MARKET DEVELOPMENT INVESTMENT TO DRIVE ADDITIONAL DEMAND

* SERVICES TO SEOUL WILL BE TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED FROM 7 MARCH THROUGH THE END OF JUNE

* SEES TASMAN CAPACITY REDUCTIONS OF 3% FROM MARCH THROUGH MAY

* SEES TOTAL ASIA CAPACITY REDUCE BY 17% FOR MONTHS OF FEBRUARY THROUGH JUNE

* SEES REDUCTIONS IN DOMESTIC CAPACITY OF 2% ACROSS MARCH AND APRIL

* ALL FIGURES IN NZ$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: