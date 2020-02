Feb 27 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand Ltd:

* H1 NET PROFIT AFTER TAXATION OF NZ$101 MILLION

* H1 EARNINGS BEFORE OTHER SIGNIFICANT ITEMS AND TAXATION OF $198 MLN

* H1 OPERATING REVENUE OF $3.0 BLN

* DECLARED A FULLY IMPUTED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11.0 CENTS PER SHARE

* FOR FY ,CURRENTLY EXPECTS A NET NEGATIVE IMPACT TO EARNINGS IN RANGE OF $35 MLN TO $75 MLN AS A RESULT OF COVID-19

* CONFIDENT THAT CO HAVE ABILITY TO MANAGE EXPECTED SHORT-TERM IMPACTS FROM COVID-19 SITUATION

