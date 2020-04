BRIEF-Air New Zealand Revises International Network

April 24 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand Ltd:

* TO NOT RESUME SUSPENDED AUCKLAND-BUENOS AIRES, LOS ANGELES-LONDON ROUTES DUE TO COVID-19

* TO POSTPONE COMMENCEMENT OF NON-STOP AUCKLAND-NEW YORK SERVICE FROM 29 OCT UNTIL LATE 2021 AT EARLIEST

* BUENOS AIRES & LOS ANGELES-LONDON ROUTES CURRENTLY SUSPENDED THROUGH TO 30 JUNE DUE TO GOVERNMENT TRAVEL BANS & LOW DEMAND

* "EXPECT MOST COUNTRIES TO TAKE A CAUTIOUS APPROACH TO INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL IN NEXT YEAR AND WE HAVE TO BE PRAGMATIC"