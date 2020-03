March 23 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand Ltd:

* SAYS ADDING MORE DOMESTIC CAPACITY

* WILL ENDEAVOR TO OPERATE ITS CURRENT SCHEDULE AS PLANNED UNTIL AT LEAST THE END OF THE WEEK

* ADDED DOMESTIC CAPACITY TO ALLOW NEW ZEALANDERS SEEKING TO RETURN HOME TO DO SO PRIOR TO COUNTRY MOVING TO ALERT LEVEL FOUR