June 8 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand Ltd:

* RESTARTS SERVICES TO TAUPŌ AND TIMARU ON JUNE 8

* AS OF JUNE 8, CO IS OPERATING TO ALL 20 OF DOMESTIC DESTINATIONS SERVICED PRE-COVID-19

* FROM 6 JULY, WILL INCREASE TO 9 RETURN SERVICES PER WEEK ON BOTH TAUPŌ & TIMARU ROUTES Source text: [bit.ly/30iktqt] Further company coverage: