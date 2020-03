BRIEF-Air New Zealand Says Size Of Its Workforce To Reduce By Up To 3,500 Roles In Coming Months

March 31 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand Ltd:

* MAKING SUBSTANTIAL REDUCTIONS TO ITS WORKFORCE

* MAKING SUBSTANTIAL REDUCTIONS TO WORKFORCE DUE TO SIGNIFICANT DECLINE IN REVENUE THAT HAS RESULTED FROM OUTBREAK OF COVID-19

* PLANNING TO BE DOMESTIC AIRLINE WITH LIMITED INTERNATIONAL SERVICES TO KEEP SUPPLY LINES OPEN FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE.

* EXPECT EVEN IN A YEAR’S TIME WILL BE AT LEAST 30 PERCENT SMALLER THAN AT PRESENT

* WILL BEGIN PROCESS OF MATERIALLY REDUCING ITS WORKFORCE FROM THIS WEEK

* SIZE OF CO’S WORKFORCE TO REDUCE BY UP TO 3,500 ROLES IN COMING MONTHS

* CANCELLING ALL INCENTIVE PAYMENTS FOR STAFF ON INDIVIDUAL EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENTS

* REVENUE SHAPING UP TO BE LESS THAN NZ$500 MILLION ANNUALLY DUE TO COVID-19, BASED ON CURRENT BOOKING PATTERNS CO IS SEEING

* THIS WEEK, CO WILL BEGIN PROCESS OF LARGE-SCALE REDUCTION OF WORKFORCE IN INTERNATIONAL REGIONS

* GOVERNMENT HAS PUT IN PLACE A SCHEME THAT MEANS CUTS TO WORKFORCE SIZE WILL NOT BE AS DEEP AS THEY MAY NEEDED TO HAVE BEEN