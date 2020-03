March 20 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand Ltd:

* SUSPENDING NOUMEA & TAHITI ROUTES UNTIL 30 JUNE

* NEW COVID-19 BORDER MEASURES POSE SIGNIFICANT OPERATIONAL AND CREWING CHALLENGES

* FINAL TAHITI SERVICE WILL BE 23 MARCH (EX AUCKLAND) AND 22 MARCH (EX TAHITI)

* FINAL AUCKLAND-NOUMEA RETURN SERVICE WILL BE 21 MARCH