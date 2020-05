BRIEF-Air New Zealand Says To Operate To Majority Domestic Airports When NZ Enters Alert Level 2

May 8 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand Ltd:

* WILL OPERATE TO MAJORITY OF DOMESTIC AIRPORTS WHEN NATION ENTERS ALERT LEVEL 2

* ALL DOMESTIC DESTINATIONS WILL SEE FEWER FLIGHTS AND REDUCED FREQUENCIES

* PLANS TO OPERATE AROUND 20% OF ITS USUAL DOMESTIC CAPACITY (COMPARED TO PRE-COVID-19 LEVELS) DURING ALERT LEVEL 2

* TO RESTART SERVICES TO TAUPO, HOKITIKA & TIMARU AS DEMAND ALLOWS

* DURING ALERT LEVEL 2, CO WILL NOT BE ABLE TO OFFER ITS NORMAL CHEAPEST LEAD IN FARES

* SOCIAL DISTANCING RULES ALLOW SALE OF JUST UNDER 50% OF SEATS ON TURBOPROP AIRCRAFT AND JUST 65% ON A320